Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records
The Dallas Cowboys close out the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Neither team is likely to play their starters much, if at all. Both teams are 2-1 in the preseason. Starting quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jameis Winston are unlikely to play. That means the Cowboys will get a longer look at backups Cooper Rush and Mike White.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington
What: The Cowboys are coming off a 34-0 stomping of the Houston Texans. The Bucs squeaked by the Cleveland Browns 13-12 on a late field goal from rookie kicker Matt Gay. Neither team is likely to use their front-line players much with their season openers set for Sept. 8.
TV: KTVT/Channel 11
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan
Tickets: DallasCowboys.com/tickets
