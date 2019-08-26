Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

Jason Witten calls Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ joke ‘beautiful comment’ Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. " Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. "

The Dallas Cowboys close out the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Neither team is likely to play their starters much, if at all. Both teams are 2-1 in the preseason. Starting quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jameis Winston are unlikely to play. That means the Cowboys will get a longer look at backups Cooper Rush and Mike White.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What: The Cowboys are coming off a 34-0 stomping of the Houston Texans. The Bucs squeaked by the Cleveland Browns 13-12 on a late field goal from rookie kicker Matt Gay. Neither team is likely to use their front-line players much with their season openers set for Sept. 8.

TV: KTVT/Channel 11

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Tickets: DallasCowboys.com/tickets

