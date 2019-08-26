Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys close out the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Neither team is likely to play their starters much, if at all. Both teams are 2-1 in the preseason. Starting quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jameis Winston are unlikely to play. That means the Cowboys will get a longer look at backups Cooper Rush and Mike White.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What: The Cowboys are coming off a 34-0 stomping of the Houston Texans. The Bucs squeaked by the Cleveland Browns 13-12 on a late field goal from rookie kicker Matt Gay. Neither team is likely to use their front-line players much with their season openers set for Sept. 8.

TV: KTVT/Channel 11

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Tickets: DallasCowboys.com/tickets

