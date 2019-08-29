How injury to a rookie impacted Cowboys roster decisions before final preseason loss

Jason Witten calls Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ joke ‘beautiful comment’ Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. " Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said Jerry Jones' jokes about Ezekiel Elliott wouldn't have bothered him and "it didn't bother Zeke either. "

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a huge setback hours before their 17-15 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers in Thursday’s preseason finale when it was learned that rookie guard Connor McGovern suffered a setback in his return from partially torn pectoral muscle that sidelined him for all but two practices in training camp.

McGovern, a third-round pick from Penn State, is now in danger of missing the entire season, compromising what the team thought was a position of strength heading into final cuts on Saturday, limiting potential trade options.

If there is a chance McGovern could return, the Cowboys might put him on short term injured reserve. But they would have to keep him on the final roster on Saturday and then move him to injured reserve, thus forcing them to initially cut a player they might want to keep. They could place him injured reserve, ending his season.

It complicates things for a front office already challenged with making some tough decisions on cuts from what is considered the team’s most talented roster in years.

With the starters and key reserves sitting out of the Buccaneers game on Thursday to stay out of harm’s way heading into the Sept. 8 season opener against the New York Giants, it was a night for the players on the bottom of the roster to prove they belonged on the final 53 or earn consideration for the 10-man practice squad.

The story of the night was the Cowboys’ ability to turn the ball over on defense with three first-half interceptions, including a 26-yard pick-six by cornerback Donovan Olumba and picks by safeties Tyvis Powell and Donovan Wilson.

Turnovers are a huge point of emphasis for the Cowboys’ defense in 2019 and so far so good in the preseason.

The Cowboys have eight interceptions in the preseason after seven during the 2018 regular season.

Wilson, a sixth-round pick from Texas A&M, continued to flash an ability to make plays and turn the ball over with his diving pick in the second quarter. It was his third interception of the preseason.

He has secured his spot on the roster; the question is whether he push Jeff Heath for the starting spot at strong safety opposite Xavier Woods. There is no doubting that Woods and Wilson could be the duo of the future.

It was the continuation of a strong preseason for Olumba. His pick-six of a pass tipped by blitzing safety Jameill Showers came on the opening drive on defense to set the tone early.

Olumba might have earned himself the sixth cornerback on the roster behind Byron Jones, Chido Awuzie, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis and C.J. Goodwin.

Rookie linebacker Justin Phillips had another strong game to likely earn a roster spot, while rookie defensive end/tackle Daniel Wise had two sacks to at least earn himself a spot on the practice squad.

The Cowboys showed little on offense, which was a bad sign for third quarterback Mike White. The Cowboys rested starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

White started and played into the third quarter, hoping to secure a roster spot for a second straight season, if not a place on the practice squad.

He entered training camp hoping to unseat Rush for the backup job but has struggled throughout the preseason. His performance against the Buccaneers didn’t help his cause.

White completed 14 of 26 passes for 132 yards. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble before being replaced by Taryn Christion late in the third quarter.

The Cowboys finished the preseason 2-2 and have roughly 10 days before the season opener against the Giants.

Until then, they will turn their attention to roster cuts on Friday and Saturday as well as the continued holdout of star running back Ezekiel Elliott, which also has a huge impact on their decisions.

Final cuts will be made on Saturday, though the Cowboys will start informing players on Friday.