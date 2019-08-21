Dallas Cowboys
Reaction to XFL team names includes comparisons to Madden, Game of Thrones
Dallas XFL announces team name
The XFL announced logos and names for its eight teams and the reaction has been predictably snarky in most corners of social media.
The names, including the Dallas Renegades and Houston Roughnecks are for the most part typical mascots not too far outside of the norm.
The other six are the LA Wildcats, Seattle Dragons, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Tampa Bay Vipers and DC Defenders.
Many compared the mascot and logos to something from the create-a-team option on Madden or Game of Thrones. Not everyone made fun. Some think the XFL nailed it with their names, even the most bland and overused mascot in the world: Wildcats. Seriously, Los Angeles? The Roughnecks, with its oil derrick logo is an obvious nod to Houston’s previous NFL team the Oilers.
