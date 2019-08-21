Reaction to XFL team names includes comparisons to Madden, Game of Thrones

Dallas XFL announces team name The XFL announced team names and logos for the eight franchises on Wednesday afternoon, and the Renegades are Dallas’ newest professional team. The Dallas franchise held a watch party at Victory Park where a handful of fans watched the announcement. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The XFL announced team names and logos for the eight franchises on Wednesday afternoon, and the Renegades are Dallas’ newest professional team. The Dallas franchise held a watch party at Victory Park where a handful of fans watched the announcement.

The XFL announced logos and names for its eight teams and the reaction has been predictably snarky in most corners of social media.

The names, including the Dallas Renegades and Houston Roughnecks are for the most part typical mascots not too far outside of the norm.

The other six are the LA Wildcats, Seattle Dragons, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Tampa Bay Vipers and DC Defenders.

Many compared the mascot and logos to something from the create-a-team option on Madden or Game of Thrones. Not everyone made fun. Some think the XFL nailed it with their names, even the most bland and overused mascot in the world: Wildcats. Seriously, Los Angeles? The Roughnecks, with its oil derrick logo is an obvious nod to Houston’s previous NFL team the Oilers.

The new XFL team names and logos are something worse than bad: https://t.co/9Pe3ZCYQPz pic.twitter.com/VuSslZ1EN0 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 21, 2019

hot take

XFL names >> NFL nameshttps://t.co/dhNQFpQMdX pic.twitter.com/vPgyBdN0G3 — Jeff Wilser (@jeffwilser) August 21, 2019

I’m pretty sure the XFL got its team names and logos through Fiverr. — Perry Michael Simon (@pmsimon) August 21, 2019

The new XFL team names came from a list of rejected condom brands. https://t.co/kCbq9LsUmC — jimmy dunn (@jimmydunncomedy) August 21, 2019

My favorite rejected XFL team names:



Mar-a-Lago Oligarchs pic.twitter.com/CC9d9PtPbr — Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) August 21, 2019

I don't know. I'm feeling underwhelmed by the #XFL names and logos. Missed opportunity here in Tampa Bay. Could have been the Pasco County Vapers. #XFL2020 — Thomas Bassinger (@tometrics) August 21, 2019

Ranking the best of the XFL team names: Which ones do you like best? https://t.co/KULD5PdWNO — Enquirer Sports (@ENQSports) August 21, 2019

Literally all of the XFL team names and logos are left over from old Madden create-a-team suggestions. — Alex Cooke (@ACooke11) August 21, 2019

Did the XFL use a names & logos generator from Madden or ESPN NFL 2K5? Woof. #XFL #XFLTeams — Brian Campbell (@RustBelt_Brian) August 21, 2019

IMPORTANT: The XFL announced team names today, and it appears that Vince McMahon... *checks notes*



...is creating a league of cosplaying LARPers. Seattle's team will be made up of creatures from beneath the sea. New York's players are stone monsters. St. Louis' players can fly. pic.twitter.com/ZqvTzxJSoD — Cody Gough (@ProducerCody) August 21, 2019

Here's my #XFL take on the names/slogans/look etc.

It feels like somebody got drunk watching Game of Thrones and came up with all this lingo. "unleashed" "breathing fire", etc. And you know what...I'm fine with that. — Martin Kilcoyne (@martinkilcoyne2) August 21, 2019