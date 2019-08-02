Here’s how much money Zeke will lose if he holds out all of Cowboys training camp

Dashcam video shows no injuries after Ezekiel Elliot’s car accident Dashcam video from Frisco police at the scene of Ezekiel Elliott’s car wreck in January 2017 shows no one reported injuries at the time of the crash, which has since led to a lawsuit against the Dallas Cowboys and Elliott. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dashcam video from Frisco police at the scene of Ezekiel Elliott’s car wreck in January 2017 shows no one reported injuries at the time of the crash, which has since led to a lawsuit against the Dallas Cowboys and Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout with the Dallas Cowboys could make a sizable dent in his bank account.

Sources tell the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Elliott and Cowboys are not close on a contract extension. With the holdout appearing no closer to being resolved than a week ago, the fines could start adding up as owner Jerry Jones is dug in to his stance with “his plan.”

“I said there have been a lot of Super Bowls won, most of them up until Emmitt Smith, that didn’t have a rushing champion,” Jones told CBS 11 on Sunday. “And my point that I was making is that you have to put in place more than a running back to win a championship. Everybody understands that. That is almost elementary. Everybody who is involved with contracts understand that. Certainly individually they want to be recognized when it comes to money but it has to fit our plan. Or it doesn’t work with our house and our house falls.”

Elliott can be fined $40,000 per day during the holdout, according to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. Missing all of camp would subject Elliott to approximately $1.5 million in fines.

The Cowboys can can also recover a portion of a player’s signing bonus; 15 percent of the prorated amount of signing bonus can be recouped on the sixth day of a training camp holdout. It’s 1 percent for each additional missed day with a maximum of 25 percent of the prorated amount during training camp.

An additional 25 percent can be recovered with the first missed regular season game. After four missed weeks, a team can recover 1/17th of the prorated amount for each additional week of the player’s absence. The maximum a team can recover in a season is the entire prorated amount of the player’s signing bonus in that contract year.

And if he is not in camp by Aug. 6, he can lose the opportunity to gain an accrued season.