The legacy dream of Larry Allen Jr. has come to an end; Cowboys sign LB Justin Phillips

The legacy dream of rookie guard Larry Allen Jr. following in his father’s footsteps as a member of the Cowboys has come to a quick end one week into training camp.

Allen Jr., the son of Hall of Fame guard Larry Allen Sr., was released by the Cowboys Wednesday to make room for linebacker Justin Phillips.

Allen signed as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard.

Phillips, who was an original part of the Cowboys’ undrafted free agent class out of Oklahoma State, was cut before camp to make room for fullback Ryan Yurachek.

But the Cowboys now needed help at linebacker with Chris Covington on PUP with a hamstring injury, Sean Lee nursing a sprained knee and Andrew Dowell sitting out with a hamstring injury.

Phillips got the nod to come back after being one of several linebackers brought in to work out on Wednesday.