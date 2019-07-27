Dallas Cowboys

Live Dallas Cowboys practice updates: Will Zeke show up? Will George Iloka impress?

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp

Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. By
Up Next
Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. By

Finally!

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field today for their first practice of training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Will Ezekiel Elliott show up or continue his holdout while he waits for a contract extension?

How will Jason Witten look like in his return to the team after a year off to try out his hand in broadcasting?

What about George Iloka, who the Cowboys signed as a free agent to challenge Jeff Heath for the starting strong safety spot? Can he overtake the veteran Heath? If not, he could be on his way out.

The storylines are aplenty and so are the updates.

Happy 2019 Football Season, y’all!

Speaking of storylines, catch up with some of our most recent ones right here:

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Read Next

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of William Wilkerson
William Wilkerson
Sports editor William Wilkerson is back for his second stint with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He first worked at the paper after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. He most recently was the Executive Editor of College-Team Sites for CBS Interactive/247Sports and has also worked at ESPN, Scout.com and the Austin American-Statesman.
  Comments  