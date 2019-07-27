Live Dallas Cowboys practice updates: Will Zeke show up? Will George Iloka impress?

Rookies to watch during Cowboys training camp Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five Dallas Cowboys rookies to watch during training camp.

Finally!

The Dallas Cowboys will take the field today for their first practice of training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

Will Ezekiel Elliott show up or continue his holdout while he waits for a contract extension?

How will Jason Witten look like in his return to the team after a year off to try out his hand in broadcasting?

What about George Iloka, who the Cowboys signed as a free agent to challenge Jeff Heath for the starting strong safety spot? Can he overtake the veteran Heath? If not, he could be on his way out.

The storylines are aplenty and so are the updates.

Happy 2019 Football Season, y’all!

Speaking of storylines, catch up with some of our most recent ones right here: