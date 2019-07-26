Next question? What did Cowboys owner Jerry Jones say about Jason Garrett’s future

Travis Frederick said the Cowboys are excited for training camp and aren’t distracted by Zeke Elliott’s situation Travis Frederick said the Cowboys are excited for training camp and aren't distracted by Zeke Elliott's situation Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Travis Frederick said the Cowboys are excited for training camp and aren't distracted by Zeke Elliott's situation

Ever the jokester, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones initially pretended he couldn’t hear a question about what it would take coach Jason Garrett to get a contract extension.

There was a buzz of construction work in the background during the team’s official press conference to open training camp, so it was plausible

“What did you say? I really didn’t hear you. I really didn’t hear you. There’s a drill going on back over there,” Jones said.

He then chuckled and added, “Next question,” resulting in more laughter and curious looks, considering that Garrett is literally coaching for his job in 2019.

He is in the final year of his contract and must take the Cowboys farther than the divisional playoffs to secure his future with the team.

Jones acknowledges as much, though he doesn’t really know what it will take or look like in terms of the team’s record. Will it take a trip to the NFC title game and/or the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season?

“There’s no secret that the guy to my right here, I want to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for as long as I’m around to spell it,” Jones said, pointing to Garrett. “That would be my goal, and that’s no secret, and many of you have written about it in various ways. So let’s see what’s ahead.”

Like Jerry Jones, vice president Stephen Jones thinks Garrett is the right man for the job.

But he also acknowledges that the overall results since Garrett took over midway through the 2010 season have not been good enough.

Garrett has a 79-62 overall record, including three NFC East titles and two wild-card playoff wins. The Cowboys have yet to advance past the divisional round under Garrett.

“I’ve never seen this team not play hard for him, even in tough situations,” Stephen Jones said. “I’ve always seen his teams play hard for Jason all the way to the end, even when we knew in some cases we were out of it. The guys respond well to him. They play hard for him. We’ve got to take the next step. But I do feel really good that Jason is the right guy for this job.”