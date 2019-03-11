Is Dak Prescott’s dog going to be put down after biting off part of woman’s finger?

A hearing is set for March 20 to determine if a dog belonging to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is dangerous, possibly resulting in it being put down.





Per WFAA, a neighbor that was bitten by the dog lost part of her ring finger. The woman was hospitalized for four days left without a portion of her finger..

According to court documents, animal Services officers in Frisco, Texas, previously issued two warnings in recent months after Prescott’s dogs escaped through an unsecured door.

Two dogs escaped from Prescott’s Frisco home in the area of Hilton Head Lane and Princess Caroline Court in Frisco at 10:51 a.m. Feb. 25, according to the Frisco Police Department.

A resident saw two loose dogs fighting with their dog through a fence, police said. The resident tried to stop the fight but was bitten by one of the loose dogs.

“They’ve broken down my fence and they’re in the backyard,” the woman told the 911 operator, according to the audio obtained by KTVT. “They bit off my finger.”

Officers captured both loose dogs and found that they are owned by Cowboys quarterback Rayne “Dak” Prescott, who was not at home. The dogs were able to leave Prescott’s home through an “unsecured door,” police said.

The dog that bit the resident was in quarantine at the Collin County Animal Shelter.

The dog is no longer in quarantine but will stay at the animal shelter pending the outcome of the hearing.

The Texas Health and Safety Code Sec. 822.041 defines a “dangerous dog” as a dog that:

(A) makes an unprovoked attack on a person that causes bodily injury and occurs in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own; or

(B) commits unprovoked acts in a place other than an enclosure in which the dog was being kept and that was reasonably certain to prevent the dog from leaving the enclosure on its own and those acts cause a person to reasonably believe that the dog will attack and cause bodily injury to that person.

The dog could be euthanized.