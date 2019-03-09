Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys and LB Sean Lee agree to cut his 2019 salary from $7 million to $3.5 million

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

March 09, 2019 04:08 PM

Frisco

The Dallas Cowboys and linebacker Sean Lee have agreed on a salary cut to keep him on the team in 2019, per a source.

Lee has agreed to reduce his base salary from $7 million to $3.5 million. He can make up $3.5 million in incentives.

But the new number in more in line with his age, injury history and new role as a backup to the rising young linebackers in Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

Lee, 33 has never played a full season since joining the Cowboys as a second-round pick in 2010. And he has not played five consecutive games since 2016.

Lee missed six games in 2017 and nine games in 2018 due to hamstring injuries.

Last season’s set back came after the Cowboys did everything they could in the offseason and training camp to keep him healthy.

The emergence of Vander Esch and Smith allowed the defense to finally survive and even thrive without him.

Lee played just 7, 22, 4 and 21 snaps in the final four games in for the Cowboys after returning from injury last season, including the two playoff games.

The pay cut allowed the Cowboys to keep his experience and gain some cap room.

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.

