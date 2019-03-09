Cowboys and LB Sean Lee agree to cut his 2019 salary from $7 million to $3.5 million

The Dallas Cowboys and linebacker Sean Lee have agreed on a salary cut to keep him on the team in 2019, per a source.

Lee has agreed to reduce his base salary from $7 million to $3.5 million. He can make up $3.5 million in incentives.

But the new number in more in line with his age, injury history and new role as a backup to the rising young linebackers in Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

Lee, 33 has never played a full season since joining the Cowboys as a second-round pick in 2010. And he has not played five consecutive games since 2016.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Lee missed six games in 2017 and nine games in 2018 due to hamstring injuries.

Last season’s set back came after the Cowboys did everything they could in the offseason and training camp to keep him healthy.

The emergence of Vander Esch and Smith allowed the defense to finally survive and even thrive without him.





Lee played just 7, 22, 4 and 21 snaps in the final four games in for the Cowboys after returning from injury last season, including the two playoff games.

The pay cut allowed the Cowboys to keep his experience and gain some cap room.