How will the Dallas Cowboys do in 2019 now that Jason Witten is back? Vote here

By Brian Gosset

February 28, 2019 02:50 PM

Jason Witten, right, talks with Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett after Witten’s retirement ceremony.
Jason Witten has ended his retirement after one year to return to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2019 season.

The future Hall-of-Fame tight end spent the past year in the the broadcast booth on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Witten has agreed to terms with the Cowboys. The deal is for 1 year and $5 million, sources tell the Star-Telegram. It will be his 16th season.

Vote on how you think the Cowboys will do. We will post results in a week.

What are your expections for the Cowboys in 2019 now that Jason Witten has returned?
Super Bowl champs
Reach the Super Bowl
Reach the NFC title game
NFC East champs
Playoff win
Reach the playoffs
Above .500 but no playoffs
8-8 record
Below .500

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

