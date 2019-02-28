How will the Dallas Cowboys do in 2019 now that Jason Witten is back? Vote here

Jason Witten has ended his retirement after one year to return to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2019 season.

The future Hall-of-Fame tight end spent the past year in the the broadcast booth on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Witten has agreed to terms with the Cowboys. The deal is for 1 year and $5 million, sources tell the Star-Telegram. It will be his 16th season.

Vote on how you think the Cowboys will do. We will post results in a week.

