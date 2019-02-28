Twitter has mixed feelings about Jason Witten’s return to the Cowboys

Big news in the NFL, Jason Witten has ended his retirement after one year to return to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2019 season.

The future Hall-of-Fame tight end spent the past year in the the broadcast booth on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Witten has agreed to terms with the Cowboys. The deal is for 1 year and $5 million, sources tell the Star-Telegram. It will be his 16th season.

Twitter reacted accordingly:

Dirk and Witt for one more year! Who says no? — Cory Mageors (@inthemageors) February 28, 2019

One of the all-time greats is BACK FOR MORE.



The BEST moments from @JasonWitten's illustrious @DallasCowboys career...so far! pic.twitter.com/FhStebAEOd — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2019

Just in time to get a Super Bowl ring this season https://t.co/agTRSgXIKt — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 28, 2019

Jason Witten is going back to the Dallas Cowboys! This is great news for fans!



Fans of Monday Night Football. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) February 28, 2019

So I’m Digesting This Whole Witten Situation. I Don’t Know How I Feel About Any Of This Just Yet. I Don’t Know If This Is A Good Or Bad Thing. — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) February 28, 2019

When you hear that Jason Witten will no longer be doing #MNF games pic.twitter.com/guX7M2vV0F — The Rush (@therushyahoo) February 28, 2019