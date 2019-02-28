Dallas Cowboys

Twitter has mixed feelings about Jason Witten’s return to the Cowboys

By Brian Gosset

February 28, 2019 01:08 PM

Big news in the NFL, Jason Witten has ended his retirement after one year to return to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2019 season.

The future Hall-of-Fame tight end spent the past year in the the broadcast booth on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Witten has agreed to terms with the Cowboys. The deal is for 1 year and $5 million, sources tell the Star-Telegram. It will be his 16th season.

Twitter reacted accordingly:

