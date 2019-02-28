Twitter has mixed feelings about Jason Witten’s return to the Cowboys

Big news in the NFL, Jason Witten has ended his retirement after one year to return to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2019 season.
The future Hall-of-Fame tight end spent the past year in the the broadcast booth on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”
Witten has agreed to terms with the Cowboys. The deal is for 1 year and $5 million, sources tell the Star-Telegram. It will be his 16th season.
Twitter reacted accordingly:
