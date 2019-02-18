Why Cowboys plan to wait on 2nd straight franchise tag for DeMarcus Lawrence, for now

Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can start placing the franchise tag on a prospective free agent.





Look for the Dallas Cowboys to take a wait-and-see approach with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence before tagging him for the second straight season and potentially beginning a contentious negotiation that could result in a holdout.

Per sources, the Cowboys will not place the tag on Lawrence on Tuesday.

They will try to negotiate a long-term extension possibly until the March 5 deadline for franchise tags.

What is certain is the Cowboys have no interest in letting Lawrence hit open free agency. He is a top priority and they plan to keep him at all cost.

What is also true is that Lawrence has no interest in playing under the tag for a second straight season.

He made $17.1 million under the tag in 2018 and would make $20.5 million on the tag in 2019.

After following up a breakout season in 2017 with 10.5 sacks, 39 quarterback pressures and a second straight trip to the Pro Bowl, Lawrence held up his end of the bargain and proved that he was a true franchise defensive end.

Now he wants the long-term security that comes with it on a multi-year deal possibly worth between $20.5 and $23 annually.

If not, he probably will not get the shoulder surgery he needs and plans to sit out the offseason program, minicamp, training camp and possibly regular season games.

Let the wait commence.





