Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sees ‘big future’ with DeMarcus Lawrence; huge priority to sign him

DeMarcus Lawrence has become a proven pass rusher in the NFL the past two seasons. The 2017 season in which he had 14 1/2 sacks wasn’t a fluke.

Lawrence shined once again last season for the NFC East-winning Dallas Cowboys, piling up 10 1/2 sacks with 64 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Lawrence is set to hit the free agent market, although the Cowboys want to work out a long-term deal with him. Or they could use the franchise tag again.

Either way, owner Jerry Jones sees a bright future ahead for both sides.

“He’s a leader,” Jerry Jones said from the Senior Bowl. “He’s on our leadership council, but he really did distinguish himself as a key player, a key leader. He was obviously an influential part of the defense.

“We certainly have a big future in mind with the Cowboys with Lawrence.”

The Cowboys are more comfortable giving Lawrence a long-term deal, too, with him playing in all 16 regular-season games the past two seasons. Lawrence had battled back injuries early in his career, limiting his availability and production on the field.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the organization and Lawrence’s agent, David Canter, had productive conversations about a long-term deal last offseason.

No deal was struck, of course, but the two sides laid some ground work and will do so again in the coming weeks.

“We had our visits. I wouldn’t say we were a long ways apart; we’re apart,” Stephen Jones said. “Certainly DeMarcus has done his part to make us feel more comfortable. He put together now two back to back double-digit sack seasons.

“Of course he’s a leader by example on the field in terms of how he plays the game. Nothing’s changed in terms of my opinion, except for the better in terms of what type of player DeMarcus Lawrence is for our football team. Certainly a huge priority for us to get him signed.

“We want to sign him up long-term. I think he’s going to play this season at 27 and still a young player and still in front of him in terms of him improving and getting better.”