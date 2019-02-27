Jason Garrett opens up about whether or not he feels pressure coaching for his job

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is officially on the hot seat in 2019.

He is in the final year of his contract and the Cowboys purposely didn’t give him an extension, despite winning a second NFC East title in three years and third since 2014.

Garrett remains unmoved about coaching for his job in 2019. He said his focus on trying to win.

“I don’t really have any feelings about that,” Garrett said from the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’ve always just tried to do my job as well as I can do it and build a team we all can be proud of. We’ll just continue to do that. I never spent much time thinking about the business part of my job. Feel good about where our team is. Again, a really young football team, one I think grew over the course of last year. So we’re going to continue to try to build a team that we all can be proud of.”

Garrett said it doesn’t place any added pressure on him because he always coaches with a sense of urgency. It’s also not his first time in this situation.

Garrett went into the 2014 season without an extension. The Cowboys went 12-4, won the NFC East and a wild-card playoff game. He was given a five-year, $30-million contract extension that expires in 2019.

What’s certain is that a division title and a single playoff win won’t be enough to get another extension.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said the organization has to find a way to take the next step and that Garrett will be coaching with his back against the wall in 2019.

“I don’t think much about that,” Garrett said when asked about Jones’ comment. “I think that sense of urgency and that backs to the wall mentality is something that we’ve always tried to instill in our team. And I certainly felt that as a player, the best teams I was on as a player, everyone felt that. They had that kind of an attitude.

“Again, that’s what you’re trying to instill in your football team. You come in there trying to be great each and every day and every opportunity that you have, that sense of urgency, that backs to the wall mentality has served us well through the years.”