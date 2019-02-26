Why DE Randy Gregory being suspended again doesn’t seem as ominous to the Cowboys

Officially, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended again.





The NFL released a statement Tuesday, saying that Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement

This is Gregory’s fourth suspension since being selected by Dallas in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

It appears to a huge setback after seemingly had a triumphant return to the Cowboys in 2018 when he was reinstated following a year-long suspension in 2017. He was also suspended twice for 14 total games in 2016 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Gregory played in 14 games in 2018, recording six sacks and 25 tackles.

But being suspended again doesn’t seem to come with the same ominous tones as before.

Per a Cowboys source, Gregory “can come back for 2019 if he does the right stuff kind of like he did last year.”

His attorney Daniel Moskowitz certainly sounded hopeful and confident that Gregory can get things together and be reinstated for the 2019 season.

It must be noted that an indefinite ban is not a permanent ban or a season-long ban.

“This is a process,” Moskowitz said. “I hope people recognize this is a private personal matter. We are going to get through this. His confidence is unwavering. He is going to do what he has to do.”

“Randy has every intangible as a person to overcome any challenge he faces in life.”

The Cowboys plan to continue to stand behind him and have approached his situation with their eyes wide open.

“Certainly he has his challenges, continues to have them,” vice president Stephen Jones said of Gregory earlier on Tuesday. “I don’t think those things go away. We’re going to keep working and cheering for him. I think he’s just got to take the next step both on and off the field.”

The Cowboys are understandably “unsure” of a Gregory return but remain hopeful, per a source.