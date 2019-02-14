‘Jon is poised. Jon is real. Jon is authentic.’ But will he be good for Dak Prescott?

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten says new quarterback coach Jon Kitna will be good for quarterback Dak Prescott.





He compared Kitna’s potential impact on Prescott to what former Cowboys tight end coach Tony Sparano had on him early in his career. Kitna is replacing Kellen Moore, who was promoted to offensive coordinator.

“Jon is poised. Jon is real. Jon is authentic,” Witten said at the 2nd annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award Ceremony Tuesday night at The Star in Frisco.

“I think back to my early part of my career, second and third year. Dak has had two pro bowls out of three years,” Witten said. “I will never forget before going to the Pro Bowl in my second year, Tony Sparano bringing me in and showing me ‘the get better tape,’ all the plays that were bad before I went to Hawaii. I think that is what Jon will do.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Witten said he called Kitna one of his favorite backup quarterbacks and believes he will get his point across in a positive way for Prescott.

“He is all in. He is connected,” Witten said. “I think Dak is the quarterback here for the long term. I think one of the best things about Jon is he communicates with guys. He not far removed from it. I think he will do a really good job of doing it in an authentic way that players appreciate and connect with.”

Kitna played 17 seasons in the NFL and was a backup in Dallas from 2009-2011 and one game in 2013. He has coached on the high school level until since his retirement, including three years at Waxahachie.

He was set to coach in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) this spring before the Cowboys hired him last month.