How will Kellen Moore and Jon Kitna help QB Dak Prescott? Jason Garrett had this to say

Now that the Dallas Cowboys have put their coaching staff in place, the questions are how will it work improve the team in 2019 and probably, most importantly, how will it help quarterback Dak Prescott take the next step in his development in his fourth year.
Per owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones, the Cowboys already sold on the former 2016 fourth-round pick as their long-term answer at quarterback. They are budgeting to pay him market value for the position, which is $25 million annually or more.
That will come either before this season or after it.
And the tandem of newly-promoted offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and newly-hired quarterback coach Jon Kitna have been charged with making the impending investment in Prescott pay off sooner rather than later.
In 2018, Prescott ranked 14th passer rating, 15th in yards and 10th in completion percentage but 18th in QBR. He was the second most sacked quarterback in the NFL, largely because he held the ball too long even though he was largely not pushing the ball down the field. His yards per attempt ranked 18th and his yards per completion ranked 24th.
“Dak has to continue to improve in all aspects of the game,” Garrett said. “Every aspect of the game we are going to work on. We going to dial into that and get going. He has a really bright future.
Prescott already has a strong relationship with Moore, who was his backup quarterback in 2016 and 2017 before becoming his quarterback coach in 2018.
“Kellen had a positive impact on Dak when he was a player and then also this past year,” Garrett said.
Like Moore, Kitna was a quarterback for the Cowboys who brings similar qualities to the table in terms of smarts and a higher understanding of the game, per coach Jason Garrett.
What Kitna also brings is an ability to interact well with the players, a trait that helped him win over the locker room with the Cowboys when during his time as back-up quarterback from 2009-2011.
He has been a high school coach since his retirement and specializes in the technical aspects of quarterback play, especially footwork.
Garrett said he will be great for Prescott but both Moore and Kitna will work him collectively.
“Kellen is going to help him mentally and physically,” Garrett said. “Jon is going to help him mentally and physically. It’s going to be a really good combination.”
Prescott, who admittedly pushed Moore to be the quarterback coach in 2018, is on record backing his new offensive coordinator. He calls him one of those “young phenom guru” coaches.
He met Kitna at the Pro Bowl a couple of weeks ago and says he’s looking forward to learning from him.
“I’m excited for what I can learn, what he can teach me, knowing how serious he takes footwork, knowing those are going to be a lot of things that will help me become the player I want to be,” Prescott said.
