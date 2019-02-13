Why Jason Witten thinks Cowboys offense will be better with Kellen Moore in charge

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is all in on Kellen Moore as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Witten played with the former Cowboys backup quarterback for the last three years of his career before retiring after the 2017 season and joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football as an analyst.

Moore stepped away from football following 2017 as well, becoming the team’s quarterback coach in 2018 before being tapped to replace the fired Scott Linehan as offensive coordinator and bring new ideas to the Cowboys stagnant offense.

Witten says he saw what everyone else saw in Moore as a player, someone with smarts and a big heart who found a way to overcome a perceived lack of talent.

He says Moore has a way about him that will benefit the Cowboys for the better, especially quarterback Dak Prescott. He believes they will take a big step on offense in 2019.

“Kellen always had that way about him,” Witten said at the 2nd Annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award ceremony Tuesday night at The Star in Frisco. “He was confident. He was humble. He was quiet. Sometimes that is not always easy on the football field. But he has got a way about him. I think he is smart. He showed that he is coachable. That is what he showed as a backup essentially.

“(Cowboys coach) Jason Garrett wouldn’t have hired him if he didn’t think he could do the job. I think he will be innovative with what they try to do as they move forward. I see this offense taking a big step in 2019 with what they try to do and how they build this offense.”

How will they be better with Moore?

“Yeah, I think he will do the things that Dak likes to do,” Witten said. “He will do the things they have to do to win. That is the way they have to play. I think they will use the pass to set up the run. Not just the run to set up the pass. I think he will add some nice wrinkles to that offense.”