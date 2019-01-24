QB Dak Prescott says Kellen Moore can handle O.C. job, ‘he has the mind for it’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott arrived at the Pro Bowl a day late on Thursday.

But he was right on time with the Cowboys in being mum when asked to address the vacant offensive coordinator position following the firing of Scott Linehan.

Although the Cowboys discussed the move with Prescott, he said he has no idea what they going to do.

“I am not sure what is going to happen going forward,” Prescott said. “I have sat down and talked to Jerry and the guys. They care for my opinion or whatever. But excited about what we are going to do moving forward. Excited whoever it is we are going to add. Obviously, we got options within our staff. I am just excited everybody is wanting to get better and doing the things that we need to do.”

Those options on the staff include quarterback coach Kellen Moore and tight end coach Scott Nussmeier. Moore is the favorite, considering he has been running the offense at the Pro Bowl for a Cowboys staff that is coaching the NFC team. Former backup quarterback Jon Kitna has already been added to possibly take his old job. He has been working with the quarterbacks at the Pro Bowl.

The Cowboys have yet to make an official announcement.

Coach Jason Garrett has not talked to media in two days at the Pro Bowl.

Prescott said he knew something was going to happen with the staff in days following the season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional playoffs.

He expressed his appreciation for Linehan, who spearheaded the decision to draft him in the fourth round in 2016 and was behind the decision to keep him at quarterback during a fantastic rookie season even after then-starter Tony Romo returned to health.

This marks Prescott’s second trip to the Pro Bowl in three years with Linehan as his offensive coordinator.

“Words cannot express what he means to me, getting me here,” Prescott said. “What he has meant to the first three years of my career. I am thankful for him. I wish him well.”

Prescott, however, is also fond of Moore, who went from his backup quarterback in 2017 to his quarterback coach in 2018. He supports the promotion of Moore to offensive coordinator if that is the direction the Cowboys go in.

“You look at Kellen people say he can’t do this or can’t do that,” Prescott said. “He is the winningest quarterback in college football history. He made a career for himself in the NFL for a long time because of how he knows the game, how quick he is in processing the information, seeing defenses, learning what is happening offensively and defensively. He has got the mind for it.”

Stephen Jones the No. 1 priority in the next offensive coordinator is to have somebody who’s going to be bringing out the best in Prescott. Prescott said that’s good to hear but he is also focused on getting the best out of himself.

“My No. 1 goal is to get better myself,” he said. “I know the guys around me are trying to get better. The front office is trying to give us the best team we can get. I’m excited about next year.”