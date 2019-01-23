Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott miss first day of Pro Bowl practices, expected Thursday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott were no shows on the first day of practices for the Pro Bowl, set for Sunday in Orlando.





Both are part of the NFC team, heading by Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. It includes four other Cowboys teammates who all present and accounted for on Wednesday — namely, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, cornerback Byron Jones and receiver Amari Cooper.

Per sources, Prescott and Elliott were scheduled to fly to Orlando on Wednesday and be part of practice on Thursday.

As of now, no one is making it a big deal.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“He’s headed this way,” Cowboys quarterbacks coach and soon-to-be coordinator Kellen Moore said when asked about Prescott. “Him and Zeke are heading this way. I think they’ll be able to figure out this playbook pretty easily.

Per a source, both were in Las Vegas over the weekend and returned to Dallas Monday night. Prescott didn’t find out he was on the team until late Monday when he was added as a replacement for Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing, was voted in on the initial process by players, coaches and fans.

It is unknown why they didn’t come to Orlando on Tuesday with the rest of the players. But they are scheduled to be at practice on Thursday.