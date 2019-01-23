Why Cowboys WR Amari Cooper says bye-week trade makes Pro Bowl nod even more special

When Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper got a call from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones Monday night to inform him he was being added to the Pro Bowl roster for the NFC team he initially didn’t know what to expect.





The last time he got an unexpected call from Jones was when he was called off the practice field and traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Dallas Cowboys during the bye week.

“I was at my house in Dallas,” Cooper said Wednesday following the first practice for Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando. “They text me and told me that Jerry wanted to talk to me. I didn’t know what that was about. I was sleeping when they text me. I woke up an hour later and saw the text. That was like the same words I got when I got traded. I text back, I got the call and then he told me.”

Asked if he is looking forward to any more calls from Jones, Cooper said, “You know what, every time I’ve got a phone call from Jerry it turned out to be good, so yeah.”

The first call definitely turned out good. It’s safe to say if not for the first call from Jones, he wouldn’t have gotten a call at all to be at the Pro Bowl.

While this is his third trip to the Pro Bowl — he made it his first two years with the Raiders — things weren’t trending positively for him in Oakland.

That he could he could revive his game and his career following the trade to Dallas and make the Pro Bowl makes this trip even more special.

“It’s very special in that way that you described,” Cooper said. “Not many people have switched teams in the middle of the season and reached 1,000 yards or been able to make it to the Pro Bowl. It’s really special.”

Cooper caught 22 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown with the Raiders before exploding for 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns after being traded to the Cowboys.

He enjoyed playing football again. It’s a little wonder the supposedly quiet Cooper was one of the last players on the practice field Wednesday during interviews an hour after practice ended.

“It was a lot of fun,” Cooper said. “I had fun doing it. I had fun with my teammates with my new team. It was a very smooth transition. That’s how I would describe it. It was just fun. The love of the game, playing football, it was everything you could imagine as a football player.”

“I’m really excited about going into next season. I wish the season could start now over again because that’s how excited I am.”

Cooper had no comment about firing offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and the direction the Cowboys might go in.

He said it’s a situation he is used to because he had a number of different coordinators in college at Alabama and with the Raiders before coming to the Cowboys.

“I didn’t have a problem with the offense,” Cooper said. “I liked where the offense was at. Obviously, I was able to be more productive than I was in Oakland. I’m not one to complain about what’s going on. I guess it’s part of the business. Any time you fall short of the ultimate goal, which is winning the Super Bowl, there’s room for improvement. I guess that’s the way that the organization was looking at things.”

Cooper said not worried about any of that. He has big plans of his own.

He can’t wait to start his offseason training and get more comfortable with quarterback Dak Prescott. His focus next season is to become the best receiver in the NFL.

“I’m excited to try to go out there and be a great football player. To make a whole bunch of plays. To be the best receiver in the league. That’s what I’m really excited about. I can see it. And I believe I can do it.”