Cowboys-Rams tickets are pricey. But getting from DFW to LA is cheaper than you think

The last time the Cowboys won in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, they went on to win the Super Bowl.

But that victory was almost 25 years ago. So, it’s understandable that fans living outside of Los Angeles want to travel and see their favorite team continue its Super Bowl quest in-person.

The kickoff time for the game is 7:15 p.m. CST and 5:15 PST.

And a seat in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum isn’t cheap.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Right now, on StubHub.com, ticket prices in the upper levels range from $276 to $445. In the lower levels, ticket prices range from $378 to $987.

For that the portion of the fan base that resides in DFW and wants to make the pilgrimage west, there are going to be several additional expenses.

As of now, here is the cheapest way to make it out there and back.

The best air option (currently listed on Expedia.com), is a United Airlines flight that leaves at 9:05 p.m. CST from DFW airport and lands at LAX at 2:15 PST.

The flight back would be the very next day, which brings the fare to $260.

Prices for rooms at hotels within a 10-mile radius near the stadium range from $115 to north of $400 (according to Hotels.com).

Expedia.com also lists rent-a-car prices that start at $16 per day.

But depending on the traffic and your hotel location, gas could cost you anywhere from $30 to $100, or more.

And you must budget for the cost of either parking at the airport and the arena.

There is also the cost of meals to consider.

So, including the cost of a game ticket and airfare, as well hotel, food and transportation expenses, the very rough total estimate comes to $900.

But the longer you wait to pull the trigger, the more expensive those costs become.