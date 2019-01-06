‘Prescott-Romo situation.’ Fans rip Romo for suggesting Ravens sub Flacco for Jackson

Tony Romo, unlike Jason Witten, has generally received praise his NFL broadcasting career.

But during the Chargers-Ravens playoff game, Romo suggested that Baltimore replace quarterback Lamar Jackson with former starter Joe Flacco.

Jackson took over the starting role in the latter half of this season and led the team to an AFC North division title.

But the Louisville product struggled in the first half on Sunday. Hence, the comments from Romo and other CBS analysts.

Many fans disagreed on Twitter.

Some said the announcer was stumping for Flacco because the situation was reminiscent of how the ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost his starting job to Dak Prescott several years ago.

Yes, that situation started with an injury and Romo handled his transition to the bench with relative grace.

But fans still gave him grief for the Jackson-Flacco remarks.

Of course Tony #Romo supports the idea of sitting Jackson and bringing in Joe Flacco. It’s a Prescott-Romo situation, and he was left in the bench. #NFL — Eduardo (@chiri_37) January 6, 2019

Tony Romo just said that Joe Flacco is “in his prime” pic.twitter.com/n9ZndmYsIz — Trill Ponderosa (@ColtonIrwin) January 6, 2019

Tony Romo just called Joe Flacco "a Super Bowl MVP in his prime." Flacco's "prime" was 6 years ago and he wasn't that good then either. — Rob Goldberg (@TheRobGoldberg) January 6, 2019

Damn tony romo, I mean joe flacco https://t.co/6CjaGZMdAg — Très 4Hunnid (@jaylonjamal_) January 6, 2019

Life is a roller coaster... to watch Lamar Jackson I have to endure Tony Romo. — James A. Ledbetter (@alexanderled) December 30, 2018

Tony Romo that play had nothing to do with Lamar Jackson and option football buddy just str8 up dropped it. — DaRealestTJH (@_SnapBackT_) January 6, 2019

Tony Romo is annoying, he just doesn’t like Lamar Jackson. Everything that he says about him is negative. — Sévonne Spinks (@Se_My_Name) January 6, 2019

The media will try to destroy Lamar Jackson like number 10 shouldn’t have caught that ball smh Tony Romo used to do that on the daily so he can be quiet — JWC️ (@chefboybreezaay) January 6, 2019

Me when Tony Romo just said “Here comes Jackson” after the blocked FG. Fml. Flacco shouldn’t come in once Lamar Jackson bombs this drive. I hope chargers win. Jesus pic.twitter.com/PStZqtCeUf — Jaxson (@FactionJaxson) January 6, 2019

@tonyromo - “If I’m Lamar Jackson, I come out pissed off at speculation that I might be benched”@tonyromo - “if I’m Joe Flacco, I’m pissed off I was benched and I come out and play with nothing to lose.” — Shravan Malaney (@ShravanMalaney) January 6, 2019

Tony Romo is trying to make it seem like it all Lamar Jackson messing up... — Bob (@clarenceriggs54) January 6, 2019