‘Prescott-Romo situation.’ Fans rip Romo for suggesting Ravens sub Flacco for Jackson

By Peter Dawson

January 06, 2019 02:47 PM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) practice before the game as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 27 to 13 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Tony Romo, unlike Jason Witten, has generally received praise his NFL broadcasting career.

But during the Chargers-Ravens playoff game, Romo suggested that Baltimore replace quarterback Lamar Jackson with former starter Joe Flacco.

Jackson took over the starting role in the latter half of this season and led the team to an AFC North division title.

But the Louisville product struggled in the first half on Sunday. Hence, the comments from Romo and other CBS analysts.

Many fans disagreed on Twitter.

Some said the announcer was stumping for Flacco because the situation was reminiscent of how the ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost his starting job to Dak Prescott several years ago.

Yes, that situation started with an injury and Romo handled his transition to the bench with relative grace.

But fans still gave him grief for the Jackson-Flacco remarks.





