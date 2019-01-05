Dallas Cowboys

Garrett, Linehan main reasons many fans still don’t buy Cowboys, despite W over Seahawks

By Peter Dawson

January 05, 2019 10:28 PM

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, left, quarterback Dak Prescott, and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan wait for a replay review of fourth-and-1 play.
The Cowboys got revenge against the Seahawks on Saturday night during the NFL’s wild-card round.

These two teams last met in Week 3 of the NFL season, as Seattle topped Dallas, 24-13.

Going into these playoffs, the Cowboys were actually one of the hottest teams in the NFL. But expectations were still high for both teams.

Going into Saturday night’s game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home team was actually a slight favorite.

And thanks to a late rushing touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys prevailed, 24-22.

Dallas will travel to face the New Orleans Saints or Los Angeles Rams on the road in the NFC’s divisional round, depending on the outcome of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears on Sunday.

