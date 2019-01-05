Garrett, Linehan main reasons many fans still don’t buy Cowboys, despite W over Seahawks

The Cowboys got revenge against the Seahawks on Saturday night during the NFL’s wild-card round.

These two teams last met in Week 3 of the NFL season, as Seattle topped Dallas, 24-13.

Going into these playoffs, the Cowboys were actually one of the hottest teams in the NFL. But expectations were still high for both teams.

Going into Saturday night’s game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home team was actually a slight favorite.

And thanks to a late rushing touchdown from quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys prevailed, 24-22.

Dallas will travel to face the New Orleans Saints or Los Angeles Rams on the road in the NFC’s divisional round, depending on the outcome of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Here’s how fans reacted to Saturday night’s game.

The Dallas Cowboys need a new Coach no matter how this game turns out!! Just telling the truth.. — Timothy A. Torres (@TimothyATorres2) January 6, 2019

I’m not even a Cowboys fan but how does Jason Garrett still have a job? — ShaylaD (@ShayDug) January 6, 2019

I can’t stand Jason Garrett..my temperature boil every time the camera shows him.. #SEAvsDAL — itsQuakeDoux (@QuakeDoux) January 6, 2019

Drink every time Jason Garrett claps after a play! — Jerry (@reconjerry) January 6, 2019

Fire Jason Garrett and Scott Linehan, promote Kris Richard, hire a modern, creative OC that, among other adjustments, schemes to let Dak run — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) January 6, 2019

Backing the Cowboys is a gross place to be. This is shaping up to be an all time Jason Garrett puke job. — Matthew Simila (@matthewsimila) January 6, 2019

Both. But even happier when we get to hear stephen a smith blast jason garrett — michael salore (@mikeybuckets24) January 6, 2019

Betting against Jason Garrett in any game that matters is the EASIEST $$ ever... — Rich Antoniello (@richantoniello) January 6, 2019

Marvin Lewis is dead, long live Jason Garrett. — roy batty did nothing wrong (@Chigurh_Crash) January 6, 2019

Scott linehan is killing the cowboys offense — Zachary Armenti (@ZLA17) January 6, 2019

welcome to Scott Linehan's world. Where logic, obviousness, and reason are not available. — CHRISB (@CHRISB78009149) January 6, 2019

Scott linehan and Jason Garrett have the offensive football IQ of a volunteer peewee football coach — Jacob (@dobbsjacob22) January 6, 2019

Scott Linehan is the bane of my existence — Sam Stricklin (@komenak) January 6, 2019

Scott Linehan’s game plan... consistently throw it to a guy who had 5 catches all season. Win or Lose, #FireLinehan — Buds (@bweismann) January 6, 2019

Dak needs to turn off his earpiece and get Scott Linehan out of his head on this next drive. Go do YOU. — Jemise(@TeeJemise) January 6, 2019

I’m breaking my self imposed Dallas twitter silence to say FIRE SCOTT LINEHAN AND STOP THROWING IT TO RICO GATHERS — CJ, 2019 version (@CJ_usawtfm) January 6, 2019

I've literally never hated anyone more in my life than Scott Linehan. How did he ever become a coach? — Dalton McKaughan (@DaltonMcKaughan) January 6, 2019

Scott Linehan We need to run the football in the red zone! They are paying you a lot of money to be stupid!@dallascowboys #SEAvsDAL — Rena King (@RenaKing) January 6, 2019

Is it possible to fire Scott Linehan mid game? @dallascowboys — Tony Carnelos (@TCarnelos) January 6, 2019