How badly does Cowboys owner Jerry Jones want a long playoff run and 'super' ending

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

December 31, 2018 03:29 PM

Frisco

The Dallas Cowboys have not been to the NFC title game since their last Super Bowl title in 1995.

They have won just three playoff games since with many of their trips to the postseason going one and done.

After starting 3-5 and seemingly left for dead before winning seven of their last eight games to head into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, owner Jerry Jones believes something super is possible for the Cowboys this season.

And he wants it bad.

The Cowboys (10-6) won the NFC East title and host the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card playoffs Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

“I want it for everything we stand for,” Jones said. “I want it for these players. Obviously, we want it for our fans.”

Jones is spurred by the lessons the team has learned and the hardships they have overcome in 2018 even before the 3-5 start to the season, including the loss of Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick to Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Jones said it’s all fuel to the fire for the Cowboys and he wouldn’t want to start the season over even if it meant having a healthy Frederick.

“I think that what we have put together, I wouldn’t want a re-do,” Jones said. “If we started at training camp, I wouldn’t want a re-do, even if you re-did our (Travis) Frederick situation or something — I use that as an illustration — I wouldn’t want to start there and re-do this. I’ll take the bad with the good and I’ll take right here, right now.”

Clarence E. Hill Jr. :@clarencehilljr

Clarence E. Hill Jr.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.

