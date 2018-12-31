Which hot Dallas Cowboys defensive coach is the New York Jets interested in poaching

Per reports, the New York Jets have asked for permission to speak with Dallas Cowboys secondary coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard about their head coaching job.





The Jets fired Todd Bowles, a former Cowboys assistant under Bill Parcells, on Sunday.

Richard, 39, was expected to be a hot name among teams looking for head coaches. He is a fiery young coach who is most credited with turning the Cowboys defense into a top-five unit in 2018.

Before coming to the Cowboys, he was the Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator for three years and is credited with helping develop the famed Legion of Boom secondary.

Vice president Stephen Jones said earlier on his radio show Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys “certainly want to keep” Richard. But they won’t be surprised to get calls from teams wanting to interview him.

The process has already begun.

With the Cowboys on a short week, as they play the Seattle Seahawks Saturday at AT&T Stadium, it’s unknown if the Cowboys have already granted permission and when Richard would have time to interview before the wild card game.