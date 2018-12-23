To have any playoff success the Dallas Cowboys have to fix their struggling offense

The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title and have officially punched their ticket to the post season.

But if you find someone completely happy about Sunday’s performance and subsequent happenings, I’ll show you a snowflake who likes participation trophies.

Celebrate the 27-20 victory against the Tampa Buccaneers as much as you want.

Winning the division for the second time in three years is the first step in the process and an important step no doubt.

But the Cowboys should drink the victory champagne with a sober and resolute mind.

As it seems they are.

The sight of quarterback Dak Prescott clapping and hugging running back Ezekiel Elliott after the game was telling.

The goal is not just to get into the playoffs but to finally be a factor in the postseason and compete for a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

Right now, the Cowboys are ticketed for a short stay.

Can you say one and done if they don’t correct some things on offense that continues to struggle in the red zone and seemingly lost the pop that carried them to a five-game winning streak?

One week after being shutout for the first time since 2003 in a 23-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys scored just one touchdown in the first half against a Buccaneers defense that ranks 28th in the NFL and 27th in passing and rushing, respectively.

The Cowboys got another touchdown in the third quarter thanks to a fumble recovery and return by defensive end Randy Gregory that put the ball at the 4.

In fact, it was Gregory, playing the best game of his career, and a Cowboys defense, which has carried the team all season, that keyed the victory.

A sack and forced fumble by Gregory led to a 69-yard return for a touchdown by linebacker Jaylon Smith in the first quarter.

It was the first defensive score on a fumble for the Cowboys since linebacker Anthony Spencer’s 5-yard return at Washington Dec. 28 2014.

Smith also had a monster game while competing with Gregory for the best heartwarming comeback story two days before Christmas.

Gregory returned in 2018 after being suspended by the NFL for multiple violations of the substance policy at the end of the 2016 season.

All six of his sacks this season have come in the last eight games. And he narrowly missed putting a bow on his comeback with a fumble return for a touchdown.

Smith, who many thought would never play again after suffering a tragic knee injury in his final college game at Notre Dame, got the present under his tree with the long touchdown return.

The speed to scoop the ball up and take it to the house shows how far he has come and put capped a great season and a great game he had yesterday.

But the Cowboys season is not about a Christmas story. It’s about shaking the ghosts of postseasons past.

The team has only three playoff wins since their last Super Bowl title in 1995 and has not advanced to the NFC title game since then.

Can this playmaking defense, which could be without defensive tackle and team captain Tyrone Crawford who was carted off with a scary neck injury, carry them to “a win” in the playoffs, let alone a string of possible road wins to get to the Super Bowl?

The answer is probably not.

They will need help from an offense that has taken a step back.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott, the league’s leading rusher, has not topped the 100-yard barrier the past two games.

Receiver Amari Cooper is suddenly no longer streaking to the end zone with big plays. He had four catches for 20 yards Sunday after getting four for 32 against the Colts.

And while the Cowboys were 2 for 3 on touchdowns in the red zone on Sunday. Keep in mind that the Buccaneers have the worst red zone defense in the NFL, giving up touchdowns on 83 percent clip.

So more proof will have to be shown before confidence can put in a red zone offense that is second worst in the NFL and worst among all playoff teams.

Enjoy the win.

But stay sober.

The postseason is coming.