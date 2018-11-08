The Cowboys may be awful, but at least their fans are the drunkest, study shows

Jerry Jones’ affinity for Johnny Walker Blue is well-established.

But it probably took a healthy dose of premium whiskey to dull the pain of the Cowboys’ 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

And the team’s owner may need some more of his treasured beverage this coming Sunday when Dallas travels to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

Even though it’s a road game, Cowboys fans will likely be gulping down booze just like Jones.

According to a study by BACtrack.com, Cowboys fans are the drunkest of any fan base in the entire NFL on game days.

The site’s methodology states, “Data for the BACtrack NFL Consumption Report was collected anonymously from users of BACtrack Mobile, and represents unique BAC tests collected from users in the U.S. for the Sunday games during 2017 NFL football season, September 10, 2017, to December 3, 2017.”

Here are the top five NFL fans with the highest average BAC Levels, per the study

1. Dallas Cowboys: 0.062%

2. New England Patriots: 0.061%

3. New Orleans Saints: 0.055%

4. Arizona Cardinals: 0.055%

5. Indianapolis Colts: 0.054%

Here are the top five NFL fans with the lowest average BAC Levels, per the study

1. Atlanta Falcons: 0.024%

2. New York Giants: 0.028%

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0.029%

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: 0.032%





5. Washington Redskins: 0.033%

The Houston Texans, meanwhile, come in near the middle with 0.042%.

The shows the level of correlation between a team’s winning percentage over the past ten seasons and the fans’ BAC levels. Although, the Cowboys don’t exactly fit that profile.

The study was first conducted in 2015, a year the Buffalo Bills ranked first on the list. According to reports, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office even responded to it. Hence, why the Bills have come down in recent years.

In addition, the studies from previous years indicate fans’ average BAC levels on game days has come down.