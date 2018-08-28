Dez Bryant wants to step in a boxing ring with this celebrity

Dez Bryant may not sign with an NFL team until later in the regular season.
But the ex-Cowboys receiver might be taking up a new sport: boxing.
According to TMZ, Bryant tried to congratulate YouTube star Jake Paul in a direct message on Twitter. Instead, he accidentally sent the message to Jake’s brother, Logan (who is also a YouTube star).
Bryant attempted to apologize before Logan sarcastically sent a message that he claims was meant for Rams running back Todd Gurley.
Jake, who is reportedly a Browns fan, also mocked Bryant via Twitter.
According to the report, Bryant produced this response: “I guess he called himself trying to clown..we can get in the boxing ring tho if he want smoke.”
Comments