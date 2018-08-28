Dez Bryant called a ‘helluva player’ by this elite NFL quarterback in radio interview

Many have speculated that Dez Bryant might end up as a member of the New England Patriots.

Some reports indicate that potential partnership is unlikely. But quarterback Tom Brady’s comments during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan show could give the Bryant-to-New England discussion a second life.

“I know Dez just a little bit. I think he is obviously a helluva player, but I don’t make those situations for our team and I don’t go in there and tell them who I want,” Brady told the hosts on WEEI.

“That is not the position I have ever played here. You just respect our team for what they are looking for and our personnel people. My job is to play quarterback and whoever is here, that is who I have to make it work with.”

Brady also went on to say that it takes a committed player to find a successful role in the offense of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

There’s also speculation that Bryant might receive interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars, an idea that was not ruled out by Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Marquise Lee, Jacksonville’s best receiver, will miss the entire season after suffering a knee injury during a preseason game against the Falcons.

Bryant also met with members of the Cleveland Browns organization last week, but the two sides did not come to an agreement.