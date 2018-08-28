Does Dez Bryant still think he will have a job before the start of the season?

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has seemingly resigned himself to the possibility of not only not having a job by the start of the season, but maybe not until later in the season.

Less than two weeks after visiting the Cleveland Browns and leaving with a contract, Bryant remains unemployed and seemingly now out of immediate options.

He acknowledged his new reality on Twitter last night.

“I just have to take care of me first,” Bryant said. “I will play ball this year. just might be a lil bit later in the year..we will see.”

Bryant was released by the Cowboys April 13. He turned down a three-year deal from the Baltimore Ravens in May and has been left wanting ever since.

Bryant also acknowledged to another Twitter user he could sign before the start of the season but he would have to take less money.

He reiterated his focus was on taking care of himself and getting right. He said his life is great right now.