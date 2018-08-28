Jerry Jones: ‘It would be shocking if you knew the size of the check I would write’

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that he would pay anything to get back to the Super Bowl.

“It would be embarrassing,” Jones said. “It would be shocking if you knew the size of the check I would write if it guaranteed me a Super Bowl. And it would be obscene. There’s nothing that I would not do financially not to get a Super Bowl. So, that’s a given. That’s a real given.”

How about this.

Would he do anything or give up anything for Super Bowl, anything like his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for example?

Jones was asked that question in an explosive new book called Big Game, which is an unflinching portrayal of the NFL and its owners by Mark Leibovich.

According to a story on Leibovich in the Ringer, Jones was asked “whether he’d trade his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for another Super Bowl ring. Jones hems and haws—he’d been drinking—and then says he wouldn’t.”

So Jones would give up an insane about of money for another Super Bowl but not his induction in the Hall of Fame?

Jones clarified that statement as well. At least, he tried to.

“Well, first of all, years ago, and you know who we’re trading with, don’t you? The man up above, because whether or not you trade that for that, there’s nobody to trade this for a Super Bowl win, or there’s nobody to trade that for a gold jacket,” Jones said. “We’re talking about upstairs now. And years ago I wanted that third Super Bowl so bad that I said, ‘If you give me one, more I’ll never ask again.’ And so I find myself trying to re-trade that trade for the last 20-something years. So, we’ve got it in perspective of who we’re talking about right now, then I don’t have to make that trade. So, let’s just win that Super Bowl.”

Got it.