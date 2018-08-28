Cowboys expect DE Randy Gregory to be available for opener

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is expected to be available for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers, according to coach Jason Garrett.



Garrett said he and his staff knew nothing about a vague tweet posted by an NFL writer during Sunday’s preseason game speculating that Gregory could be in more trouble with the league.



Garrett said he expects Gregory to be available on Sept. 9 when the season starts in Charlotte, N.C. Gregory had his year-long suspension lifted by the NFL in July. He was suspended at the end of the 2016 season for repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.





Hearing there could be more trouble ahead for Randy Gregory — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 27, 2018

“Based on what I know, absolutely,” he said. “I know he’s worked really hard to get himself in this position. He’s done a really good job on the practice field. He gets better every time he practices.We’re certainly optimistic and hopeful with how he’s worked on himself as a person.He’s done everything the right way from our standpoint.He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s a really good person.Not perfect by any means, but he learns from his experiences and gets better.”



The reporter, Jason La Canfora, who has previously worked for the Washington Post, CBS Sports and the NFL Network, hasn’t followed up with any more details or context since posting the original message.