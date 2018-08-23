Why the Cowboys were happy to finally get a diagnosis on Pro Bowl OL Travis Frederick

The Dallas Cowboys have not yet made any long-term decisions about their immediate future at center without four-time Pro Bowler Travis Frederick, who is out indefinitely with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

They are not even focused on a possible return for Frederick.

Per owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett, they are simply happy they finally got a diagnosis for Frederick, who has complained about stingers and had been less than himself since the start of training camp.

“We were really so happy when it was diagnosed that this was the problem,” Jones said. “He and we were concerned about that when we couldn’t get a diagnosis. The biggest thing we have been worried is his health, his long-term health, his individual well being as opposed to how it impacted us as a team or impacts him as a player but his well being is the most important thing. As opposed to some of the other things that might have been considered we thought this was great news of him being diagnosed. I’m just pleased that we’ve got our finger on it for him and his family. As it relates to football, I don’t have any definitive thing to talk about there.

Frederick has already started taking medicine. He is in great spirits and starting to feel better, per Jones and Garrett.

But again, there is no timetable on his return.

“I think he is handling it well,” Garrett said. “He is a great state of mind. He has responded well to the treatments so far. You could tell something was bothering him. You can tell he wasn’t quite right. Once we saw some things and he was sharing some things with us, we started to delve into some things.”

The frustrating thing for the Cowboys is that they thought all was well with Frederick after he visited noted Los Angeles spine doctor Robert Watkins last week. He was told there no long-term concerns and all he needed was rest.

But the symptoms persisted once he returned to Dallas, prompting him to pursue further evaluations from local specialists.

“I think he’s handled it really well,” Garrett said. “I think he’s in a great frame of mind. As much as anything else, the uncertainty of this was probably as bothersome as anything to him. He has these feelings and just kind of working through what it is. I think our doctors and our trainers did a great job sorting through it all and getting him to see the right people. Again I think he’s responded well to the treatment so far. Hopefully, that will continue.”

Per the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre is a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body.

Several treatments can ease symptoms and reduce the duration of the illness. And most people recover from it, though some experience some lingering effects.

Per sources, the Cowboys are optimistic that this is not a season-ending injury, let alone a career-ending injury for Frederick.

But it is still a huge unknown.

Career-backup Joe Looney started at center against Cincinnati Bengals last Saturday and will continue to start there going forward with Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin as an emergency option.

Looney in his third year with the Cowboys and has 12 career starts, though he is having his best training camp.

“Joe’s played more football with the ones this year than he ever has,” Garrett said. “He’s handled the work really well. I think he’s gotten better individually. And I think we’re playing better in combination because of the reps he’s gotten. We feel good about what he’s doing. He’s a veteran. He’s poised. He’s composed. He’s smart. I think he’s fit in really well.”