This former Dallas Cowboys star got cut by his new team on Tuesday

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

August 14, 2018 03:39 PM

For the second time in the past six months, Orlando Scandrick has been cut.

The Washington Redskins released Scandrick on Tuesday, head coach Jay Gruden told reporters. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the news.

Back in March, the Cowboys granted Scandrick’s request to be released. He then agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Redskins.

The Cowboys selected Scandrick in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played in 125 games for the Cowboys, totaling 8 interceptions and 11.5 sacks.

