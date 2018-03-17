Cornerback Orlando Scandrick has asked the Cowboys to release him.
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick has asked the Cowboys to release him. Rachel Mallison Special to the Star-Telegram
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick has asked the Cowboys to release him. Rachel Mallison Special to the Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys

Orlando Scandrick to get release from Cowboys he asked for

By Drew Davison And Clarence E. Hill Jr.

ddavison@star-telegram.com

chill@star-telegram.com

March 17, 2018 12:23 PM

Orlando Scandrick’s time with the Dallas Cowboys is coming to an end after a decade with the organization.

Coach Jason Garrett informed Scandrick of his release, which could come as soon as Monday, according to sources.

The move gives the Cowboys $1.4 million in cap space and allows Scandrick an opportunity to find a new home.

Scandrick, 31, has requested his release with the Cowboys going with a youth movement in the secondary with corners such as Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Pause
Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

The Dallas Cowboys have the 19th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26-28. These are the 15 guys most likely to end up in Dallas, according to draft experts. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

Byron Jones is expected to move back to corner, too, and Xavier Woods also saw time playing nickel corner last year. Anthony Brown has also played significant snaps at corner the last two seasons.

The Cowboys drafted Scandrick out of Boise State in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. He played in 125 games, including 69 starts, in his career with the Cowboys.

He had eight interceptions, 64 passes defensed and 11.5 sacks.

Scandrick’s best season was 2014 when he was named second-team All-Pro. He started 14 games, recording two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one sack for a Cowboys squad that won the NFC East.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Pause
Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

View More Video