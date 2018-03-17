Orlando Scandrick to get release from Cowboys he asked for

Orlando Scandrick’s time with the Dallas Cowboys is coming to an end after a decade with the organization.
Coach Jason Garrett informed Scandrick of his release, which could come as soon as Monday, according to sources.
The move gives the Cowboys $1.4 million in cap space and allows Scandrick an opportunity to find a new home.
Scandrick, 31, has requested his release with the Cowboys going with a youth movement in the secondary with corners such as Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie.
Byron Jones is expected to move back to corner, too, and Xavier Woods also saw time playing nickel corner last year. Anthony Brown has also played significant snaps at corner the last two seasons.
The Cowboys drafted Scandrick out of Boise State in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. He played in 125 games, including 69 starts, in his career with the Cowboys.
He had eight interceptions, 64 passes defensed and 11.5 sacks.
Scandrick’s best season was 2014 when he was named second-team All-Pro. He started 14 games, recording two interceptions, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one sack for a Cowboys squad that won the NFC East.
