Here’s what Troy Aikman said about Dak Prescott’s national anthem stance, per report

Everyone has an opinion on Dak Prescott these days.

And those takes aren’t just limited to his play on the football field.

On Thursday, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman explained how he felt about Prescott’s remarks about standing during the national anthem.

“Everyone has their opinion and is certainly entitled to what they feel is best for them -- what the flag means to them and what social injustice means to them and how exactly do you protest,” Aikman told The Dallas Morning News at the opening of his restaurant Troy’s at Texas Live.

“Dak came out with his opinion and just like all of the others who have had their opinions, I think it’s good. I think it’s good to share those so maybe we can reach something that makes sense to everyone and get all this figured out.”

Aikman, who is the lead color analyst for Fox’s NFL broadcasts, also said he didn’t see a solution or resolution to the protests anytime soon.

Several weeks ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys must stand with their toes on the line or face the possibility of losing their jobs. However, the NFL has ordered Jones to stop talking about the issue entirely.

Then Prescott said the national anthem was the wrong time and venue in which to protest social injustices. He then doubled down on those comments and offered his own explanation of the situation. This, despite receiving criticism from journalists, rappers, and comedians, as well as some fellow NFL players.

“I am not oblivious to it,” Prescott told the Star-Telegram. “You get on social media, you see it. It doesn’t bother me. I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion. They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine.”

One local DFW artist, Trey Wilder, even created a mural of Prescott as the lead character in Jordan Peele’s award-winning film ‘Get Out.’

And Prescott had a response to that piece of art, too.

On the field, Prescott had a strong preseason debut in limited action against the 49ers on Thursday night.