Cowboys QB Dak Prescott starts against 49ers, running back Ezekiel Elliott held out

The Dallas Cowboys began the preseason Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers breaking against recent tradition by starting quarterback Dak Prescott and the first-team offense.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Sean Lee did not suit up as expected.

But Prescott took the field and was expected to play 16 plays.

Prescott did not play in the first two preseason games last season.

His presence on Thursday speaks to the concerns the Cowboys have about the passing game in training camp.

It should be noted that receiver Cole Beasley didn’t make the trip because of a groin injury he suffered last week in training camp, as well as receiver Deonte Thompson, who has been slowed by an Achilles.

It didn’t take Prescott long to shut up the doubters.

He immediately drove the Cowboys 75 yards on 10 plays, completing three of three passes, including a 30-yard touchdown strike to rookie third-round pick Michael Gallup.

After struggling throughout training camp with the deep ball, Prescott again proved to be his best when the lights are on during games.

Gallup ran a good route, freezing cornerback Jimmy Ward, Prescott hit him with a perfect throw down the right sideline, allowing him to walk into the end zone.

Prescott also had a 12-yard scramble for a first down and was supported by a solid effort on the ground from Rod Smith, who started in place of Elliott.

The Cowboys simply ran their offense and Gallup showed he could beat man-to-man coverage on the outside.