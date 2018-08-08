Rookie Connor Williams keeps questions coming for veterans

What Connor Williams is trying to do certainly isn’t easy but he’s making it look that way.



The rookie offensive lineman has been working with the first team during training camp and has quickly been accepted by the veterans of the Dallas Cowboys’ O-line.



“Connor is a guy who has been very focused and locked in on what he needs to do and that’s what’s helping him make this transition for him a little bit easier,” said tackle La’el Collins.





Williams, who is from Coppell and attended the University of Texas, has kept a low profile during camp, despite being a second round pick in April. That doesn’t mean he’s been a wallflower at camp, however. Williams has peppered the vets with questions and has been quick to pick up the Cowboys’ playbook.



“He’s doing a pretty good job of asking questions and the biggest thing is when he makes a mistake, you correct him and show him and he’s quick to fix it,” Zack Martin said. “That’s been big. He’s a quick learner.”



Williams can’t help but be in awe of his fellow lineman, most of whom have multiple All-Pro accolades. He’s enjoying the rookie rituals, which includes carrying all the veteran’s helmets off the practice field.



“He definitely fits in in our group, but it’s not even about fitting in, it’s about being who you are and he is,” Collins said. “And so is everybody and that’s what makes our group so tight knit.”



Williams, who is moving from left tackle where he played for the Longhorns, to guard, said the admiration comes easy.

“You have to respect it and just learn from it. There’s a reason they’re so great and it’s because of what they do on and off the field, so you just have to learn as much as you can from them,” Williams said. “They’re very humble guys and eager to teach.”



His demeanor has impressed the vets.



“It’s a different game from college,” Martin said. “It’s great when a rookie comes in and is kind of quiet and comes to work and if he’s talking he’s asking questions.”



The questions from Williams, Martin said, have also helped the rookie earn respect.



“That seems to get you into the group quicker because I think you earn the respect of the guys because you’re not out there talking all the time. You’re out there working and I think he’s done a great job of that,” he said.