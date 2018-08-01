Cowboys rookie Connor Williams got some help for rendition of John Denver classic

Cowboys rookie offensive lineman Connor Williams is trying to soak in all the knowledge as fast as he can from his veteran teammates in training camp.
If that includes rookie rituals like carrying their helmets off the practice field and belting out karaoke songs in front of the team, so be it.
The standard set by veterans such as Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith who have a gaggle of All-Pro awards, could be intimidating but Williams said they’re starting to feel more like teammates than idols.
“You just have to admire and respect it and just learn from it,” he said. “There’s a reason they’re so great and it’s because of what they do on and off the field so you just have to learn as much as you can from them.”
To fit in, Williams said, you have to earn it and “it takes time.”
That includes singing for them, which Williams has already done with a moving rendition of John Denver’s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Williams picked the song and got some help from West Virginia alumnus Tavon Austin. Mountaineers fans sing the state’s song during events.
“You sing until you get booed off or clapped off. I got clapped off,” said Williams, who is from Coppell and attended the University of Texas. “I got into the chorus.”
