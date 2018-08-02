$1 million suit against Ezekiel Elliott to be handled by insurance company

A $1 million lawsuit filed against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a 2017 car crash will be handled by the insurance company, according to Elliott’s attorney Frank Salzano.





Ronnie Hill, the man who was involved in the car accident when Elliott ran a red light and crashed into the passenger’s side of Hill’s BMW 7 Series on Jan. 11, 2017, is suing to cover medical costs stemming from the crash.

In the filing, Hill said he has “suffered, and continues to suffer, serious, life-altering injuries and damages.”

Salzano released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying the matter is between Hill and the insurance company and not Elliott himself. He said expects the insurance provider to handle it.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Mr. Elliott was only named personally because Texas is not a ‘direct action state, which means that a claimant cannot file directly against the insurance company but must first name the individual insured (Elliott) in order to trigger the insurance coverage,” Salzano wrote. “That is exactly what occurred here. We expect Mr. Elliott’s insurance provider to step in accordingly and handle the matter appropriately.”

Hill’s attorney Quentin Brogdon seems to be thinking similarly, intimating that the hold up involves the insurance company and that his client filed the suit “only very reluctantly” because he considers himself a big Cowboys fan.

“Zeke Elliott, to his credit, admitted at the scene that he ran the red light,” Brogdon said to NBC 5. “Zeke Elliott, as far as we know, has not impeded in any way the agreed resolution or settlement of these legal claims. Almost two years have now passed and there’s been more than enough time and more than enough information provided for this claim to get resolved.”