Ezekiel Elliott facing $1 million lawsuit for 2017 car accident in Frisco, per report

Ezekiel Elliott is facing a lawsuit.

On Thursday, Ronnie Hill of Frisco filed a civil suit against the Cowboys running back over a January 2017 car crash that totaled Hill’s BMW and left him with “serious life-altering injuries.” The suit was filed in Collin County.

In his lawsuit, Hill is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

The information was first reported by The Dallas Morning News.

Personal injury lawyer Quentin Brogdon, who is representing Hill, also told The Dallas Morning News that the accident does not fit the description of a fender-bender or rear-end collision.

Brogdon also reportedly told NBC 5 that Hill is still dealing with medical issues that resulted from the crash, and that some of the money sought in the lawsuit would cover those medical costs.

Hill’s decision to file the suit comes after he claims the two sides were unable to settle on a private resolution.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2017, near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway. According to Meredith Yeomans of NBCDFW.com, Elliott was driving to practice at The Star when, according a police report, he ran a red light striking Hill in the passenger side of his BMW.

Texas is not a “direct action” state, which means that drivers aren’t permitted to sue another drivers’ insurance company directly. Instead, they need to sue the individual driver.