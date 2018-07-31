Jason Garrett savors visits with this Dodgers legend

Jason Garrett has made a habit of visiting Dodgers Stadium each training camp and Monday’s off day was the day in 2018.



The Dallas Cowboys coach spent time with Highland Park’s Clayton Kershaw, manager Dave Roberts and Dodgers’ legend Tommy Lasorda.

“We had a great day. It was really fun to go down there, spend some time with Clayton Kershaw, one of the greats ever to come out of Dallas and Texas,” Garrett said. “He’s just a fantastic example in so many different ways for how to play at the top of your profession for a long time but also the kind of person he is off the field. He’s really a special guy.”

Garrett has built relationship with Lasorda over the years and loves to hear the stories about the greats he once managed.



“There’s always great stories. There’s always great wisdom,” he said. “He’s 91 years old and he’s at that ballpark every night. He’s become a dear friend and someone I love very much.”



Garrett said Lasorda’s Dodgers teams were always mentally tough.

“There are so many lessons in the stories that he tells. I’m always just asking him questions about the different guys he managed, the teams he had, who they won against, what those games were like. There’s always great nuggets,” he said. “He was there for 20 years. You talk about sustained excellence. He talks about how you want to build a team. He talks a lot about mental toughness and the fight that they have, many of the same things we’re trying to instill in our team.”

