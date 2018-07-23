Cowboys DE Randy Gregory fully reinstated by NFL to practice and play, source says

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been fully reinstated to practice and play in games, an NFL source said.

Gregory, who hasn’t played since the 2016 season finale because of an indefinite suspension due to repeated violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, was reinstated on a conditional basis last week.

He was cleared only for meetings and conditioning work. He was not going to be cleared to practice or play in games until “arrangements have been confirmed regarding Gregory’s clinical resources in Dallas, and subject to continued compliance with the terms of his reinstatement and all aspects of the NFL-NFLPA Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse,” the NFL stated in its initial release.

Gregory had met those conditions for living in Dallas but needed to get those matters squared away for his three-week stay in Oxnard, California, for training camp.

In addition to going through continued counseling and testing as well as finding a treatment program in Dallas, Gregory is required to live with an accountability partner, a source said.

It’s all part of a focus to keep him accountable and hopefully ensure his success.

Gregory will meet the Cowboys on Tuesday in Oxnard for the start of training camp.

“Just really excited about Randy. He’s worked very hard to get himself back into this position,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “It’ll be good to see him. He’s a good kid, and he deserves this opportunity.”





The former second-round pick has 20 tackles and one sack in the 14 games he has played.

The Cowboys plan to ease Gregory back because of his time away from the game.

“He’s worked hard physically to get himself right. He’s been away from football, so there will be some challenges in terms of his transition back,” Garrett said. “He hasn’t been with our team at all, he hasn’t been competing with NFL players so there might be a little bit of a transition for him, so we have to be mindful of that.

“We’ll just have to see where he is. But we’re excited to have him back, and I know he’s excited to get going.”

He has worked with former Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend to brush up on his football skills. But there will be rust. If Gregory can show enough in camp to become a situational pass rusher in his first year back, it would be a great boost to the Cowboys.