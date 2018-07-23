Want to go to Terrell Owens’ Pro Football Hall-of-Fame celebration? Here’s how.

Terrell Owens’ busy post-retirement life continues.

In February, the former Cowboy was announced as a member of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

But the former Dallas receiver felt that the honor was long overdue. So, he has decided to skip his own induction ceremony, which will take place on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

He then declared he would hold his own at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, his alma mater, the afternoon of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony. And now, he’s posted the invitation to his celebration...for everyone.

Several weeks ago, the Pro Football Hall of Fame stated that while Owens’ plaque will still be enshrined in Canton, the outspoken receiver would not be recognized during this year’s induction ceremony.

Hall-of-Famer and former Cowboy Michael Irvin agreed with that decision.