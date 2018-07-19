Billions on top of billions: Here’s how much the Dallas Cowboys are worth

For the third straight year, Forbes has listed the Dallas Cowboys as the most valuable professional sports franchise in the world.

This year, the organization’s estimated worth comes in at $4.8 billion.

Owner Jerry Jones’ team has the highest revenue ($840 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ($350 million) of all 32 NFL franchises, per the report from Forbes.

AT&T Stadium generated more than $100 million a year in premium seat revenue through luxury suites and club seating. The stadium also earned $150 million from sponsors, as well as tens of millions of dollars from non-football events such as concerts and tours of the venue.

For the second straight year, 29 NFL teams placed among the 50 most valuable sports franchises.

In 2016 and 2017, Forbes estimated the Cowboys to be worth $4 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively.

TOP 10 MOST VALUABLE SPORTS FRANCHISES

1. Dallas Cowboys, $4.8 billion

2. Manchester United, $4.123 billion

3. Real Madrid, $4.008 billion

4. Barcelona, $4.064 billion

5. New York Yankees, $4 billion

6. New England Patriots, $3.7 billion

7. New York Knicks, $3.6 billion

8. Los Angeles Lakers, $3.3 billion

8. New York Giants, $3.3 billion

10. Golden State Warriors, $3.1 billion