Will Jason Garrett be the first coach to be fired in 2018? Here's what oddsmakers say

Will Jason Garrett make it through this coming season?

It depends who you ask.

Back in March, during practices for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, here's how Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones responded to a question about his head coach's job security: "“It’s fair for you to ask. But he’s not on my hot seat.”

Some of Garrett's and the organization's former players have been more critical. So have the fans.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

But the oddsmakers, like Jones, think that Garrett is likely to hold onto his job. At least until next offseason.

These are the coaches with the best odds to get fired before the end of next season, according to Oddsshark.com.

Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns, +350



Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins, +750



Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals, +1000



Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos, +1000



Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Bucaneers, +1200



Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins, +1600



Todd Bowles, New York Jets +1600



Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans +2000



Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys, +2500



John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens, +2800



