Will Jason Garrett be the first coach to be fired in 2018? Here's what oddsmakers say

Will Jason Garrett make it through this coming season?
It depends who you ask.
Back in March, during practices for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, here's how Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones responded to a question about his head coach's job security: "“It’s fair for you to ask. But he’s not on my hot seat.”
Some of Garrett's and the organization's former players have been more critical. So have the fans.
But the oddsmakers, like Jones, think that Garrett is likely to hold onto his job. At least until next offseason.
These are the coaches with the best odds to get fired before the end of next season, according to Oddsshark.com.
Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns, +350
Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins, +750
Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals, +1000
Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos, +1000
Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Bucaneers, +1200
Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins, +1600
Todd Bowles, New York Jets +1600
Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans +2000
Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys, +2500
John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens, +2800
