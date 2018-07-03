New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. takes batting practice with the New York Yankees before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, June 29, 2018, in New York.
Dallas Cowboys

Zeke's NFL training partners might rub Cowboys fans the wrong way

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

July 03, 2018 07:00 AM

Cowboys fans might need to have a seat.

It's not uncommon for NFL stars to train with players from rival teams during the offseason.

But Ezekiel Elliott's choice is a bit unusual. Over the weekend, Dan Duggan of The Athletic, tweeted this:

Elliott also might catch some grief from fans for willingly spending time with two of the most high profile members of the NFC East rival New York Giants.

As of right now, it's unclear how the situation came about.

One possible explanation might be that Elliott (selected No. 4 overall out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft) and Barkley (taken second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft) are both top five picks from two of the top programs in the Big Ten.

Dallas Cowboys RB coach Gary Brown is preparing Ezekiel Elliott to face stacked boxes with unproven receivers on the roster. Elliott is coming off a season in which he rushed for 983 yards.

By

