Zeke's NFL training partners might rub Cowboys fans the wrong way

Cowboys fans might need to have a seat.

It's not uncommon for NFL stars to train with players from rival teams during the offseason.

But Ezekiel Elliott's choice is a bit unusual. Over the weekend, Dan Duggan of The Athletic, tweeted this:

Saquon Barkley said he’ll train in LA before camp. Training partners will include Odell, Sterling Shepard and Ezekiel Elliott. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) June 28, 2018

Elliott also might catch some grief from fans for willingly spending time with two of the most high profile members of the NFC East rival New York Giants.





As of right now, it's unclear how the situation came about.

One possible explanation might be that Elliott (selected No. 4 overall out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft) and Barkley (taken second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft) are both top five picks from two of the top programs in the Big Ten.