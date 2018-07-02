Seahawks' Kam Chancellor makes sobering announcement on social media

Seattle Seahawks safety Kameron Chancellor made a heartfelt announcement on social media Sunday evening that appears to signal his retirement from the NFL.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro announced that the neck injury that limited him to nine games in 2017 hasn't shown any improvement. He says, ostensibly on advice from doctors, that continuing to play could leave him paralyzed.
"I always prayed to God and told myself that I would play this game of football until the wheels fall off," Chancellor posted on Twitter. "Well the wheels didn't fall off, but God has given me a sign that I just can't ignore."
Chancellor, 30, was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2010 draft and helped turn Seattle's defense into the "Legion of Boom."
He said in his post that his "heart dropped to his stomach" in November when doctors advised him of the seriousness of his injury, "because football is all I knew outside of serving the Lord."
"I've played through all types of bruises and injuries at a high level. But this one, I just can't ignore," he said.
Chancellor's departure could perhaps expedite defensive back Earl Thomas being traded. He's currently holding out for a better contract. The Texas native who was an All-American at the University of Texas talked in December about one day playing for the Cowboys.
"God has blessed me with an amazing opportunity to show the world my gifts he has given me, and my heart to love everyone and everything," Chancellor wrote in his post. "I've learned so many valuable lessons that I can take with me on the next journey. How to use them? I don't know yet. But I will wait for his instructions. Love is in the center of it all ... time for the next chapter. Lord take the wheel."
Chancellor asked for prayers through his recovery and offered a foreboding prospect on his future health.
"I have no clue how these head injuries will go after the game," he said. "What I do know is that my God is stronger. Peace and love."
