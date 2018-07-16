Dak Prescott, Cowboys receivers bond at Disney, hang out Woody at Toy Story Land

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and members of his wide receiver corps conducted some offseason training at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando last week but they also got to pal around with the stars of Toy Story.











Prescott and receivers Michael Gallup, Deonte Thompson, Lance Lenoir Jr. and Allen Hurns spent time with Woody and Jessie, stars of the Pixar Animation Studios Toy Story films, in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.







The players used the trip to workout, bond and develop chemistry before the start of training camp. But they toured the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks during their free time and of course got an up-close view of Toy Story Land, the newest expansion at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which opened June 30.







Prescott and the Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard on July 24.







Prescott planned the trip with his receivers during mini camp in June as he wanted to get away and bond with his pass catchers, especially newcomers Hurns and Thompson and Gallup. Hurns and Thompson were free-agent additions and Gallup is a rookie third-round pick.







All are expected to help fill the void left by the release of former No. 1 receiver Dez Bryant.





